South Korea dumped Germany out of the World Cup thanks to a 2-0 win in Kazan on Wednesday, both goals netted in stoppage time.Holders Germany sensationally crashed out of the first round of the World Cup for the first time since 1938 after losing 2-0 to South Korea, with VAR used to award two injury-time goals.Joachim Low's side went into the game needing to match or better Sweden's result against Mexico, but they failed to break down Korea's dogged resistance and were undone at the last, while the Scandinavians romped to a 3-0 victory.