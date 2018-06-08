Adebayo Shittu, minister of communications, has written leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing Abiola Ajimobi, Oyo governor, of turning the state chapter of the party into a fiefdom.

The appeal letter was addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osibajo; Bola Tinubu, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress; John Odigie-Oyegun, national chairman of the party, among others.





The letter was titled, ‘Appeal to save the soul of APC, Oyo State chapter’.





The minister said Ajimobi’s “undemocratic” practices resulted in the loss of elections held in the state since the governor won his re-election bid.





Shittu also described the inauguration of Akin Oke as the chairman of the party in the state as “political suicide”.





The letter read in part: “I am constrained to write this appeal to you in view of the undemocratic happenings in the Oyo State chapter of our great party orchestrated by Governor Abiola Ajimobi and his cronies.





“This undemocratic action of the governor has cost our dear party as we lost every election since 2015 when Ajimobi won his re-election bid.





“Since his emergence, he has alienated the majority of members, stakeholders and elders of the party. He has run the party like a fiefdom where only his opinion counts.





“The party lost the by-election conducted in August 2016 in Oorelope State Constituency following the death of a lawmaker. The party also lost the by-election conducted on June 2, 2018, in Ibarapa East following the death of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Michael Adeyemo.”





This is the second time Shittu will be writing a letter protesting Ajimobi’s leadership of the party in Oyo.