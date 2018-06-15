The mother of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, Falmata Abubakar gas finally spoken on how her son became a terrorist.

Fatima, speaking with the Hausa Service of the Voice of America, VOA, in the village of Shekau, Yobe State, said Mr Shekau’s late father was the Imam of the village Mosque before his death.









When asked on location of her son, Abubakar said she had no idea where her son was or his situation.





“I don’t know whether he is dead or alive, only God knows, I have not seen him in the last 15 years.





“It was in the course of seeking Islamic knowledge that her son came into contact with the founder of Boko Haram, Mohammed Yusuf. She said the late Boko Haram leader was the one who indoctrinated her son.





“I did not set my eyes on him since he came into contact with Mohammed Yusuf.





“I know he is my son, and everyone knows a mother’s love for her son, but our attitude to life is different.





“He has put so many people in serious difficulty, I pray that God guides him right.





“I will not curse my son, he has chosen a path different from the one we put him on, only God knows what he has become now”.





The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed to have killed Mr Shekau.





Those claims have turned out false.





The Boko Haram leader is on the Nigerian government’s list of most wanted terrorists. The United States government also has a bounty on him.