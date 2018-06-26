Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central district, says victims of “mindless killings” should be buried in the three arms zone in Abuja.





The zone is where the three arms of government — Aso Rock (the presidential seat of power), national assembly and courts — are situated.





Commenting via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, the senator said burying the victims “close to the seat of power” would make leaders feel the pain of their families, having “failed” to protect them.





He wrote: “We need a graveyard in the three arms zone of Abuja so that victims of the mindless killings in the country can be buried close to the seat of power.





“Then, the executive, legislators and the judiciary can feel the pains of the helpless widows and orphans we failed to protect.”





The senator’s comment comes days after over 80 persons were killed in an attack by suspected herdsmen in Plateau state.





Hundreds have also been killed across the country this year alone, mostly in attacks involving herdsmen, farmers, bandits and armed robbers.





President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s security agencies have continually expressed their resolve to bring the killings to an end.