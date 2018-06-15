The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has clashed with the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum over its call for the sack of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.





According to the lawmaker, the INEC boss had not shown traits of bias in the elections he supervised since he assumed office.





The Forum had at a press conference in Abuja last weekend called on the Federal Government to remove Yakubu and the service chiefs.





In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, Sani said, “The recent call for the removal of INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made by the Middle Belt and Southern Leaders is unnecessary and uncalled for.





“The incumbent INEC chairman has not in anyway demonstrated inclination or proclivity to unfairness or injustice in his conduct and his leadership of the electoral umpire. The INEC chairman has kept to the credible standards of transparency in Edo and Anambra governorship elections, and subsequent bye-elections nationwide.





“The leaders have the fundamental right to raise issues and observations in any of the activities of INEC and demand redress. Nigerians are now more awakened and conscious of their electoral rights.





“The track records of the chairman and his pedigree is enough assurance and guarantee to give him the benefit of the doubt to lead INEC through the next elections.





According to him, it was impossible for the INEC chairman to bow to any form of pressure from any quarters to undermine the 2019 polls.





Sani also said that he believes that President Buhari, will not tamper with the duties of INEC.





He added that, “The President that openly called on Nigerians to vote for whoever they want has raised the bar of assurance in the credibility of the electoral process.





“In 2019, Nigerians will vote for the vehicle to take them to the future, either by trucks, tractors, trains or ambulances.”