Shehu Sani, Senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly has reacted to claims made by President Muhammadu Buhari, that the N9.12trillion 2018 Appropriation Bill was padded.





In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Sani compared the situation to a client taking fabrics to the tailor and leaving it there for seven months.





“If you take your fabrics to the shop of SURA DE TAILOR & asked him to make Agbada for you, then you travelled round the world for seven months, your clothes will be made in seven months; and it may not be Agbada, it may be Kaftan; that is if you are lucky your fabrics is not missing,” he wrote.





Buhari has said it would be difficult to implement the 2018 budget, because of the changes made by the National Assembly.









The president who said that the budget will be used to consolidate the achievement of previous budgets, added that he was worried about some of the changes made by the lawmakers on the budget he presented to them on November 7, 2017.