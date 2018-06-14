Shehu Sani, Senator representing Kaduna Central, on Thursday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to apologize to the family of late President, Musa Yar’Adua.





The All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain also urged Buhari to also apologize to the families of late activists, Ken Saro Wiwa, Beko Kuti and Chima Ubani.





In a tweet, the lawmaker further admonished the President to equally honour other activists.





According to Sani, “There’s need for the FG to tender an unreserved apology to the families of Ken Saror Wiwa and his Ogoni Kinsmen and honour the 9 and the 4 Ogonis with national honours. Same should be done to late Shehu Musa Yar’adua. Dr Beko Kuti and Chima Ubani must also not be forgotten.”





Recall that Buhari had on Tuesday apologized to the family of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.





Buhari tendered the apology on behalf of the federal government after conferring the title, Grand Commander Of the Federal Republic, GCFR, on Abiola.