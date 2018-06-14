Three civil society organisations, the Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership and the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights on Wednesday supported Nobel Laurette, Wole Soyinka’s call for the setting up of a Hall of Shame for corrupt past leaders and politicians.





Soyinka had on Tuesday during the Special National Honours Investiture at the Presidential Villa applauded President Buhari for the honour done MKO Abiola, Kingibe and Gani Fawehinmi, advising that other unknown victims of the annulment should be honoured.





He urged Buhari to set up a Hall of Shame for corrupt past leaders and politicians the same way he had started a Hall of Fame for those who had contributed to the nation’s development.





“As we inaugurate hall of fame we should Inaugurate hall of shame on another hand.





“Hall of Shame should be in line with Hall of Honours. Many unsung heroes and heroines.The torture, dehumanizing of Nigerians were horrendous,” Soyinka was quoted saying.





Responding to Soyinka’s statement, SERAP in a statement by its Director, Adetokunbo Mumuni, in support of Soyinka’s call said setting up of a parallel hall would restore sanity into Nigeria’s public administration and restore the country’s value system.





Mumuni, said, “I believe that as we have incorporated honours for those who have done us proud. We should also have a Hall of Shame where it will be documented that some persons have looted our treasury blindly.





“The call of Soyinka to me is very timely and it makes a whole lot of national sense.”





Similarly, the CACOL Director, Debo Adeniran in his statement in support of Soyinka said corrupt leaders should not be glorified even after justice has been served but be put to shame.





He called for their names and corrupt acts be published everywhere in the country to serve as examples against corruption.





“We should have the name, shame, and nail corrupt leaders policy everywhere and every time. It is to serve as a deterrent to other young and aspiring leaders.





“Corrupt leaders should not return from jail and be welcomed into their community as we saw in Delta State.





“Basically, Soyinka’s call is a good way to go and it will deter political leaders from going the way of unbridled corruption and looting.”





Also the CDHR President, Malachy Ugwummadu, said that he had always emphasised the need to criminalise and demonise all forms of bad public behaviour, including stealing.





According to him, corruption, greed, and over-ambition led to the annulment of the June 12 election.





“The government must set up a Hall of Shame which will reinforce the values which our country holds dear and discountenance bad behaviour,” he added.