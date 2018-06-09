Ochereome Nnanna, chairman, editorial board of Vanguard Newspapers, has come under heated criticism over a veiled reference to people of the Yoruba ethnic group as “sophisticated morons”.

Nnanna’s comment followed the reactions to President Muhammadu Buhari’s conferment of GCFR on late MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.





While some welcomed the development, others described it as a move to woo the south-west into voting for Buhari in 2019.





One Areh Sunday, a journalist and aide to Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state, took to Facebook to share his opinion on the issue.





“I used to think the south-west was very sophisticated. I was wrong. They are the most gullible. They fall for every poisoned carrot dangled before them,” Sunday wrote on Facebook.





Responding to the post, Nnanna wrote: “Sophisticated morons, more like.”

He was bombarded with uncomplimentary messages not long after he dropped those words.





Most of those who reacted to Nnanna’s comment accused him of not being careful with his choice of words despite holding a high office.





Some even demanded his resignation.





Below are some comments:

If @vanguardngrnews does not remove Ochereome Nnanna as Chairman of its Editorial Board, I will instruct my company & every organisation I am associated with to stop buying Vanguard NP.

Lemme quickly correct something in this, I've confirmed the said comment of the Chairman, Editorial Board of @vanguardngrnews , OCHEREOME NNANNA was not made in an editorial but on a Facebook thread posted here but yes it was made by him.

A comment by Ochereome Nnanna has justified attacks on Igbos. Attempt to apologise makes it worse. Nigerian is irredeemable. — Obunike Ohaegbu

@vanguardngrnews if someone with many years of experience as Ochereome Nnanna cannot engage in discussion without abusing an entire tribe, then he doesn't deserve his place in your organization. His statement is shameful and a huge discredit to @vanguardngrnews

Hours after the storm on social media, Areh took down his post but the screen shots remained in circulation.





In a bid to douse the tension, Nnanna apologised, saying he never mentioned any ethnic group.





“In my comment to a friend’s post I never mentioned the name of any ethnic Group. Beware of blackmailers. I am a free mind,” Nnanna said.

“My people, just calm down. I can’t call any ethnic group dirty names. Coolu tempah. I hold you all in high regard. Let it go.”

But people are still commenting on the issue. Yoruba is of the three major ethnic group in Nigeria.



