The Senate, Thursday, ordered for the immediate deportation SAMSUNG Managing Director, Young Ho Jo, back to South Korea by the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS.





Senator Solomon Adeola, chairman of the Senate ad-hoc committee probing the over $16.35 billion Egina Oil Field Project made this disclosure.





Adeola, who represents Lagos West senatorial district, explained that the illegality of the South Korean residency was found out while scrutinizing his papers with other operators of the Egina field Project.





In his words, “Mr Young Ho Jo who has been working for the past two months in Nigeria as the managing director of Samsung without fulfilling legal requirements for such told us that he couldn’t complete his documentation as a result of alleged breakdown of machines of the Nigeria Content Development Monitoring Board (NCMDB)





“But the NCMBD wrote to us that their machine never broke down in the period claimed showing that the man has contravened the Local Content law





“Going by recommendations made by this committee to the Senate and resolution adopted, MD SAMSUNG is no longer recognised on account of improper documentation as shown by papers he presented.





“To the Senate and this committee, SAMSUNG MD is an illegal immigrant who must be deported by the Nigerian Immigration Service, to which a letter to that effect has been forwarded to the Ministry of Interior.





“He can, however, come back to the country through proper documentation thereafter,” he said.





Besides, the South Korean was also said to have violated the Local Content Act by spending $1.6bn out of the $3.5bn contract SAMSUNG got from $16.35bn Egina Oil Field Project.