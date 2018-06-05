Senators and members of the house of representatives are currently in a closed-door session.





We had earlier reported that both legislative chambers would meet to discuss the tension in the polity.





Prior to the meeting, the senate held a closed-door session which lasted more than two hours.





At the end of the session, Senate President Bukola Saraki announced that senators were proceeding to the lower legislative chamber.





He did not go into details of the discussion at the senate session or what prompted the decision to meet with lawmakers at the green chamber.





There are unconfirmed reports that the lawmakers might shut the national assembly in protest of “the assault” on their colleagues by the executive.





Saraki has allegedly been named as sponsor of those behind the heist in Offa, Kwara state. The incident which took place on April 5 led to the deaths of 33 persons, including pregnant women and 12 police officers.





The police had invited Saraki in connection with the incident but made a U-turn following the intervention of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.





After a meeting between Osinbajo and Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, Saraki was asked not to appear in person but explain in writing, what he knows about the robbery suspects.





Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, was granted bail last month after he was taken into police custody over an allegation on gunrunning.





Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, was also invited by the police in connection with a murder case.



