Senate on Thursday gave President Muhammadu Buhari three conditions for which the posthumous award he recently accorded late MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election would not be considered a Greek gift.





It would be recalled that Abiola contested the annulled poll under the Social Democratic Party, SDP.





This resolution followed an adopted order 42 and 52 raised by senator Biodun Olujimi representing Ekiti South senatorial district.





In her words, “Mr. President, my distinguished colleagues. I want to thank Mr. President for the feat he scored yesterday by posthumously honouring late MKO Abiola for winning the annulled 1993 presidential election.





“To make good his intentions, Mr. President should ensure the release and declaration of the annulled results of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. Also, Abiola’s family should be paid reparations and all other entitlements due to him as former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And that Ambassador Babagana Kingibe should be recognised henceforth as former Vice President of Nigeria and be paid his accompanying entitlements.”





However, the lawmakers have agreed to the submission by the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, saying that for the award to be real, it must be backed by constitutional amendment.