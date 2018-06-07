The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Justice Abdul Kafarati as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, in accordance with the provision of Section 250(1) of the 1999 Constitution (amended).The confirmation followed adoption of a report of the Committee on judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee, Sen.David Umaru said the committee as part of its mandate, screened the nominee to ascertain his suitability for the appointment.“The appointment of Abdul Kafarati satisfied the requirement of the Constitution and the Senate Standing Order as amended.“Also, there was no criminal record or any adverse report found against the nominee.“There was also no petition against the appointment of the nominee, ” he said.Umaru added that the committee was satisfied with the nominee’s exposure, experience and performance as well as qualification and recommended him for confirmation.In his remarks, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over plenary, put the confirmation to a voice vote and it was unanimously adopted.He thereafter commended the committee for expediting action on the screening process.He also commended the lawmakers for their commitment to ensuring proper leadership at the High Court.Ekweremadu further congratulated Kafarati on his appointment and charged him to live above board.He said, “we want him and his colleagues to remain incorruptible, obey the rule of law and maintain the independence of the judiciary.“They should be above suspicion and any form of corruption because to whom much is give much is expected.”NAN reports that Kafarati was sworn in as the Acting Chief Judge, CJ, of the Federal High Court, on Sept. 16, 2017, after the tenure of Justice Ibrahim Auta, ended.Kafarati, who hails from Kwami in Gombe State, was born in 1954.Justice Auta retired after reaching the mandatory 65 years retirement age.