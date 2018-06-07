The senate has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce the results of the June 12 presidential election.





The upper legislative chamber also demanded that all entitlements of Moshood Abiola, presumed winner of the election, should be paid to his family.





The resolutions of the upper legislative chamber was sequel to a motion sponsored by Biodun Olujimi, senator representing Ekiti south.





While moving the motion, Olujimi said Abiola should be declared president of the country.





“For once, I want to thank the president of Nigeria. I want to say he has done well. This is one time that the president has given a thought to what Abiola and his family went through to fight for this democracy that we enjoy today,” she said.





“Going further, there are issues to be addressed so that we can be confident that this is not a Greek gift. This is the time for the result to be properly announced by INEC because government is a continuum and declare Abiola as a president. Entitlements should be granted to the winners.





“Baba Gana kingibe should be recognised as vice-president June 12 should be declared a public holiday. All recommendations must be brought to parliament for legislative action.”





On his part, Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, said it is not legally possible to extend the date a president would take oath of office until the constitution is amended.





“There are two legal issues. I want to raise the second one. Section 135 (2) on the tenure of president. They are now saying June 12 is now Democracy proposing that in 2019, the president will now be sworn in on the 12th of June,” he said.





“This is illegally impossible. A president shall vacate his office at the expiration of a period of four years he took the oath of office. The implication is that 29th of May remains the date the president will be inaugurated and take oath of office. If they are moving from May 29 to June 12, it means we have to amend this constitution.





“Otherwise, we will be extending tenure of a president beyond what the constitution contemplates. We have to advise the president properly. We cannot extend it to June 12 without extending the constitution.”





Ahmed Lawan, senate leader, said parliament should continue to support the government.





“Buhari has shown clearly what a democracy is. The parliament should continue to support the government to further entrench democracy,” Lawan said.





“For the first time, Nigerians elected candidates based on their credibility. Somebody from Kano who contested against Abiola was defeated in Kano. That is the kind of sentiment Nigerians should always have.”





The motion was adopted after it was put to Senate President Bukola Saraki.