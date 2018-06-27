Hearing is set to begin in the fundamental rights suit instituted by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus against the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

The matter is before the Chief Judge of Rivers state, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra.





The matter, which was slated for hearing could not continue because of fresh processes filed by counsel to Lai Mohammed challenging the jurisdiction of the court.





A lawyer from the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Damian Agbe filed the processes on behalf of the Minister of Information.





The matter was adjourned to July 30 for hearing.





The National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus is requesting for 1.5 billion naira in a fundamental rights suit against Lai Mohammed over alleged defamation of his character.