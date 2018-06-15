National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has called on all Nigerians to use the period of Eid el Fitri to reflect on the situations in the country and pray specially for the survival of democracy and for peaceful conduct of the 2019 general election.





Secondus said in a Sallah message to mark the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting period by the Muslim faithfuls, that the nation’s democracy more than ever before since 1999 is under heavy threat that needs all hands to be on deck for its survival.





Prince Secondus said in a statement from his media office signed by Ike Abonyi that three years after the nation’s democracy was handed over to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, indicators are apparent that it is under such pressure that needs prayers and commitment of Nigerians for its sustenance and survival.





The PDP boss called on the APC led federal government to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and shun all undemocratic tendencies as he expressed concern over several acts of intimidation, harassment and bullying of the opposition by operatives of federal government agencies, noting that this is a very dangerous trend that must not be allowed as it has grave consequences.





Secondus then noted that the end of the Holy month of Ramadan should provide ample period for positive attitude from those in position of authority to underline the lessons of sacrifice and brotherly love, warning that leaders’ action must not negate the fundamental prescriptions of ‘our faith.’





According to Secondus, “if leaders absorb the lessons of Ramadan and allow it influence their conduct, most of the problems confronting the ordinary people would have been solved”





” These last 30 days of fasting and prayer will be meaningful in our lives as a nation if we allow the solemnness of the period influence our thoughts and actions in relating with one another”





He appealed to Nigerians of all faiths to continue to maintain their harmonious inter-faith relations, for the attainment of the desired peace without which ”we cannot achieve good governance, national and infrastructural development as well as attract the much needed foreign investors.”