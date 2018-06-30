Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the All Progressives Congress (APC) should stop politicising the deaths of Nigerians.





Ike Abonyi, media aide of the PDP chairman, quoted Secondus as saying this on Friday when he received Datti Ahmed, a former senator and presidential, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.





The chairman said rather than own up to its failings, the APC has “been trying to play politics with what is clear to all discerning minds that they have failed woefully”.





He asked leaders of the APC to stop denying their failure to arrest the widespread killings by using propaganda to deceive the people.





“Tinubu, Lai Mohammed (should) stop politicising deaths of Nigerians. Stop using propaganda to deceive people over the killings,” the PDP chairman said.





According to him, the PDP has undergone its worst days and it is re-emerging as a better party.





Secondus said the APC-led government has failed to prosecute its members who have corruption allegations levelled against them.





He said at the appropriate time, the PDP will produce evidence of corruption against President Muhammadu Buhari and other members of the APC.





“Nigerians know the double standard in APC over corruption and we will expose them when the time comes. You can full the people sometimes but you cannot full them all of the time,” Secondus said.





“Buhari, APC have nothing to offer, economy, insecurity and unemployment are worsening. APC administration is arresting people out of fear and desperation.”





Ahmed, founder of Baze University, is the third presidential aspirant to visit the party’s secretariat after former vice-president Atiku Abubakar and Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa state.