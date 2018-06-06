No fewer than 300 women in Kwara state, yesterday, organised a special prayer, asking God to grant the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki victory in his present travails at the hands of the Nigeria Police Force.

The woman recited verses from the holy Qur’an and prayed God to protect the Senate President, whom they described as their benefactor.





Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the prayer session, leader of the group, Hajia Ramat Oganija said they resorted to prayer because they were convinced that Saraki, who they said was being implicated in the recent Offa bank robbery incident, “cannot hurt a fly”.





She said Saraki had encouraged entrepreneurship by empowering women and youths in the state to be economically self-reliant.





Hajia Oganija said that the news of “the invitation of our God-given leader and benefactor, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the President of the Senate by the police over the recent Offa robbery attacks came to us a rude shock.





“We were and still shocked by the development because over the years we have known our leader, Dr Bukola Saraki as a compassionate and kind-hearted man who could not hurt a fly. Our leader abhors violence in all its ramifications.”





“He had helped many women with money to start their own businesses and facilitated the training of young women’s in vocational skills and kit them upon graduation.





“We want to use this forum to make it clear to the police hierarchy that Saraki is our leader and a law-abiding citizen whose passion is to improve the lots of the common man, especially the women folk.





“We shall continue to support our leader with prayers as we have no doubt in our minds that this fresh plot against him like the ones before it shall fail woefully.”