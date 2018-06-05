Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has claimed that Senate President, Bukola Saraki has repeated the mistake Atiku Abubakar made in 2003, by not using the power he had in his hands.





In a series of tweets on Monday, Omokri alleged that Saraki stopped the Senate from impeaching Buhari and must be regretting it now.





“The allegations against @bukolasaraki shows the serial dishonesty and lack of integrity displayed by the Buhari administration. It has gotten so bad that if Lai Mohammed or @GarShehu tell you good morning, you are advised to check your watch to ensure that it is indeed morning!





“@bukolasaraki made the mistake HE Atiku made in 2003. When you have power in your hand, use it, because if it leaves your hand and goes back to your enemy’s hand, your enemy will use it against you. Saraki stopped the @NGRSenate from impeaching Buhari. How he must regret it now!” he wrote.





The Nigeria Police seems to have soft-pedaled on its alleged onslaught against Saraki, over its ongoing probe into the Offa Bank robbery in Kwara.





The Police had on Sunday asked Saraki to turn himself in for questioning over the incident.





But on Monday, NigerianEye was informed that Saraki has been asked to state his position in writing .



