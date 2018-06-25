President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has charged the new National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and his National Working Committee (NWC) to work and restore unity to the party.





Saraki, in a remark at the closing of the party’s National Convention in Abuja, said that as the party looks to the future, the NWC should look back to 2015 and recall how it won against the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The senator noted that some important members of the party were absent at the convention and that there was the need to bring everybody back on board.





He said that the party could replicate the successes of 2015, and that there was need for party members to work together as a team.





Saraki acknowledged that there were challenges in the party and that it was the responsibility of the leadership to address them.





“There are people who are supposed to be here but are not here today; we need everybody for us to work together.





“I have confidence in the new National Chairman and I hope he will bring all members together,” he said.