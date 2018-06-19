Senate President Bukola Saraki will today lead a Senate delegation on a three-day parliamentary visit to Russia.The visit is aimed at deepening legislative best practices and further strengthening the relationship between both countries.This is contained in a statement by the Office of the Senate President.During the visit, the Senate President is expected to address the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (Senate of Russia) and hold meetings with its Chairperson of the Federation Council, Ms. Valentina Matviyenko.Saraki and his delegation will also meet Chairman of the State Duma Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mr. Mikhail Bogdanov to exchange views on Nigerian-Russian cooperation.The senators will also hold side meetings with corresponding committees of the Federation Council of Russia.Senators on the delegation include Senate Minority Leader Godswill Akpabio, Chief Whip of the Senate Olusola Adeyeye, Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs Monsurat Sunmonu, Chairman, Senate Committee on Air Force Duro Faseyi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Obinna Ogba and the Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ibrahim A. Danbaba.Also on the trip is the Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Special Assistant on Partnerships & NGOs/CSOs to the Senate President Mr. Innocent Onah and his Special Assistant on Events Ms. Eniola Shitta.The delegation is expected back in the country on June 22.