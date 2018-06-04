Senate President Bukola Saraki says his invitation by the Nigeria police over the robbery incident in Offa, Kwara state is a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.





He, however, said he will honour the invitation because he has “utmost respect for the rule of law.”





On April 5, some armed robbers attacked five commercial banks in the community, killing at least 17 persons, including police officers.





Ayodele, one of the suspects and leader of the robbery gang, alleged that they were political thugs working for the senate president.





Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, said on Sunday that Saraki’s connection with the suspects will be probed.





Reacting via a statement, Saraki said he has no link with the suspects, and that the claim by the police is “a baseless allegation and another ploy by the police to implicate him by all means”.





“Let it be known that there is no way I could have been associated with armed robbery against my people,” he was quoted as saying in the statement issued by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his spokesman.





“When the Offa robbery incident happened, I was the first top public official to pay a visit to the place and right there in the palace of the traditional ruler, I put a call through to this same Mr. Ibrahim Idris, the IGP, requesting him to make certain specific security arrangements as demanded by the people.”





Saraki recalled his earlier claim that the police IG was plotting to set him up in a case involving some suspected cultists





“Now, it is the Offa bank robbery suspects that are about to be used,” he said, adding: “This plot is concocted to embarrass me and, in the mind of the IGP, it is his own response after his refusal to honour the invitation by the national assembly, headed me, for him to come and offer explanations on the rampant killings and violence across the country.





“Like the earlier one, this frame-up will also fail as I hereby state categorically that I have no link with any band of criminals.





“As a person who has utmost respect for the rule of law and all constitutional institutions, when the invitation from the police is formally extended to me, I will be ready to honour it without any delay.





“It is however sad that this abuse of the criminal investigation process aimed at intimidating and over-overawing the legislature, thereby obstructing it from doing its work, is a big threat to our democracy.”