



Some of the affected vehicles. Twitter photoSenate President, Bukola Saraki, on Friday, expressed his sadness over the tanker accident that claimed the lives of nine people in Lagos on Thursday.On his Twitter handle, Saraki prayed for strength and comfort for the families, who have lost someone in the accident as well as speedy recovery for those who were injured.The accident claimed nine lives , injured four people and 54 vehicles burnt.Saraki said on his Twitter handle: "I am deeply saddened about the tanker accident that occurred along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway yesterday that led to tragic loss of lives. I pray for strength and comfort for all the families that have been affected by this accident, and wish the injured a quick recovery."