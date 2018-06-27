President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has arrived Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Saraki, who is on a condolence visit said he will be carrying out an on the spot assessment of the killings in some communities.





Saraki was received at the airport by the Secretary to the Plateau State Government, SSG, Rufus Bature.





It is believed that the senate president is now in a closed-door meeting with the State Governor, Simon Lalong.





Recall that armed herders had on June 24, 2018, killed 86 persons during an attack on Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, over the weekend.