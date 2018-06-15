Austin ‘Jay jay’ Okocha has predicted Argentina and the Super Eagles of Nigeria will advance to the round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.The Ex- Nigeria international shared views on the chances of Nigeria to advance in the group stage of the Russia mundial on Super Sport on Thursday.He said, “For the first time we are going into such a tournament without bonus issues, without financial issues, hopefully with this there will be a sustained team spirit that will get Eagles through the knock out stages.“I know Argentina can and why I believe Nigeria can also is that things are changing, for a very long time we have not had a very consistent team but now the new manager has gotten young and experienced players to play together as a team and I see things are changing.“Yes our expectations are high which is expected when we have such array of talents, but the issues have been off the pitch, we must give kudos to the Nigeria Football Federation and the players’ managers for doing a good job.”The Super Eagles on Thursday moved to the city of Kaliningrad where their first match will be played.The match will be played at 35,000 capacities Kaliningrad Arena‎.