Alhaji Babagana Kingibe, running mate to late Chief Moshood Abiola in the June 12, 1993 presidential election has finally spoken up on the honour conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari as Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

Buhari had, on Wednesday, announced the replacement of May 29 with June 12 as new date for National Democracy Day, in recognition of June 12, 1993, presidential election believed to have been won by the joint-ticket of Abiola and Kingibe.





He also conferred a posthumous GCFR title on MKO Abiola and GCON titles on his running mate, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as well as the late legal icon and human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi posthumously for his role in the fight for the actualisation of democracy.





However, Kinigbe, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, described Buhari’s declaration of June 12 day as Democracy Day as a great honour.





He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the announcement that national honours would be conferred on Abiola, acclaimed winner of the election, himself and late human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi.





He, however, noted that he prefers to concentrate on his religious rites for now.





“I really appreciate this. I will love to express my feelings, but right now, I am in Makkah praying to make peace with my maker.





“There will be time enough to share worldly thoughts with friends,” he said.