Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has reacted to reports that Onazi Ogenyi has been demoted as vice-captain of the team, after a reported rift with captain John Mikel Obi.Rohr explained that he has several vice-captains in his team and whoever deputises for Mikel Obi, must be on the pitch playing.“The truth is that we have several vice-captains, like Musa, Ekong, Balogun and Onazi. To be captain of the team, you have to be on the pitch which is not always the case for some of them, especially in friendlies where we have six substitutions in a match,” Rohr continued.“If Onazi starts a game in absence of Mikel, he is the captain. If not, that is naturally another one.“The spirit is excellent and we need to focus on the World Cup. Not lies,” he told KweséESPN.The Eagles have arrived in Russia ahead of the 2018 World Cup and will resume training on Tuesday, ahead of their opening fixture against Croatia on Saturday.