Rohr, a former German international defender, assured that the squad will do well at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Saturday.
“We are looking forward to the match with a lot of optimism. It will be a tough one, but we are physically and mentally ready.
“We had quality preparatory matches and trained twice at our final camp in Austria, and since arriving in Essentuki, we have done some useful tactical preparation.
“It is important to start well in a good tournament like this, and that is what we hope to do on Saturday,” Rohr told the world media yesterday.
The Super Eagles flew into the Kaliningrad Khrabrovo Airport on Thursday evening from Essentuki, about 48 hours to the clash with Croatia at the 35,000-capacity Kaliningrad Stadium.
