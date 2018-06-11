The lawmaker representing Rivers Southeast Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe, kicked against the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in his Bera-Ogoni hometown in Gokana Local Government Area of the state, where Amaechi spoke on Saturday.Speaking at the rally where he received supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the APC, the transportation minister said: “Every government has a responsibility to protect lives and property. The reason there is a government is because the people are alive, if you die there will be no government.“Any government that watches its people killed everyday is an irresponsible government. Wike watches his people killed everyday. I met a woman yesterday whose husband was killed in front of her with her son watching. I can assure you today that this government of Wike has failed.“When I was your governor, you slept and I kept awake. As governor, I chased away the criminals to their holes. I know that the reason why they are into crime was because there was no money for them. I knew that for you to stop a man from crime, you need to provide an alternative means of livelihood.”Amaechi was received in Bera-Ogoni by an indigene of the ancient town, Chief Victor Giadom, who is the Deputy National Secretary of APC and an ally of the transportation minister, who used to be a bosom friend of Abe, but they disagreed over the senator’s 2019 governorship ambition.Abe, through his Spokesperson, Parry Benson, described as illegal, the rally attended by the new Rivers Chairman of APC, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, whom he accused of provoking the people of Gokana LGA, especially APC members loyal to him (Abe).