The Rivers state government has filed fresh charges against former leader of the Rivers state House of Assembly, Chidi Lloyd.

Chidi Lloyd is slammed with fresh charges of malicious damage of the Mace of the Assembly and Affray on July 9, 2013.





In the new charges filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions in the State Ministry of Justice, Ibikiri Otorobio, Chidi Lloyd is accused to have violated sections of the State Criminal Code.





The Charge Sheet obtained by DAILY POST shows that some members of the House of Assembly including Michael Chinda, Martins Amaewhule, Victor Ihunwo and Kelechi Nworgu are among fifteen others pencilled down to testify against the Chieftain of the APC in the state.





The Charge sheet also indicates that the Chief Security officer of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, Tony Nwulu allegedly aided Chidi Lloyd to injure a fellow lawmaker, Michael Chinda.





“That Honourable Chidi Lloyd on or about the 9th day of July, 2013 at the Rivers state House of Assembly Complex, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt on the Port Harcourt judicial Division, wilfully did unlawfully destroy and damage the Legislative Mace, property of the Rivers state government,” the Charge read in part.





Recall that the Rivers state government had filed murder charges against Chidi Lloyd which was later dropped.





In the meantime, the former leader of the Rivers state House of Assembly, Chidi Lloyd is yet to react to the fresh charges.