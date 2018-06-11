The military has said that it will not tolerate indiscipline among its men and officers, urging Nigerians to report any errant soldier.The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig-Gen. John Agim, who stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja, said the military had procedures for disciplining any of its errant members.Faulting a report by the Amnesty International on activities of the military in the North-East, Agim said the military had the mechanism for disciplining any soldier who misbehaved during operations.He stated, “When there is an operation going on, the military puts some things in place to check anybody who misbehaves. For example in the North -East, there is a court martial that is trying anybody (officer or soldier) who misbehaves.“There is no way we will have a military such as ours and you will not see one person misbehaving. While I was in Maiduguri, I saw some of the cases that had been decided by the court martial there. A soldier who shot and killed five rescued civilians without any just cause was tried and sentenced to death. If anybody does anything that is against the law, report that person.”Agim also said that currently there was no local government under the control of the Boko Haram insurgent.He, however, noted that Sambisa Forest was a vast area, adding that it was 10 times the size of Lagos State.The military spokesman also noted that because of the porosity of the Nigerian borders, insurgents made their way into the country.Explaining the process of deradicalising insurgents, who had surrendered, Agim said that through a programme, Operation Safe Corridor, the military trained such people in Bauchi.Calling for the cooperation of journalists, Agim said that publicity fuelled terrorism.“The only way you can check them is to reduce the way you talk about their activities,” he said.He said that the military would continue to ensure that its members were of good behaviour.Amnesty International, had last month, accused the troops fighting Boko Haram in the North-East of rights abuses.But the Presidency and the military had described the report of Amnesty International as lacking credibility.Agim had said the military had credible information about the plan and that the report which Amnesty International intended to release was false.He had warned that such reports were capable of demoralising its members and hurting the war against insurgency.Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, had said the report was short on credibility because it did not contain factual leads that could have laid the foundation for investigative actions.