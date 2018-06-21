Matthew Conger will officiate Nigeria’s Rusia 2018 second Group D match against Iceland on Friday at Volgograd.The 39-year-old American who resides and teaches in Palmerston North in New Zealand will be assisted by Simon Lount of New Zealand and Tevita Makasini, a Tongan high school tutor.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lount was born and raised in Leicester in England and works for a company which supplies furniture fittings and architectural hardware.Lount will be the match’s Assistant Referee 1 (AR1), while Makasini is the Assistant Referee 2 (AR2).Ricardo Montero of Costa Rica will be the Fourth Official, while Hiroshi Yamauchi of Japan will be the Reserve Assistant Referee (RAR).While this is going to be the first outing in the 2018 competition for Conger and the two assistant referees, Montero and Yamauchi are however different.They are going to be having their second outing, having been involved in Monday’s game between Tunisia and England in Volgograd.(NAN)