Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the alleged plan by the federal government to recruit repentant Boko Haram members into the Nigerian army.





Earlier, the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) warned the Buhari Government against the implementation of a directive on the alleged recruitment of repentant Boko Haram members.





CAN in a statement asked the federal government to withdraw the directive it said was capable of compromising the nation’s security system.”





Reacting to the development, Omokri, a critic of Buhari’s government commended CAN for condemning the plans.





He wondered how terrorists will be recruited to protect Nigerians, describing the directive as an evil plan.





On his Twitter page, he wrote, “I’m shocked at plans by the Buhari govt to recruit ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members into the police. Thank God the Christian Association of Nigeria has rejected the evil plan.





“How can terrorists police us? Next, Buhari will recruit herdsmen in the army if he hasn’t already done so!”