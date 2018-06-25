Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday mocked the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, over his alleged prophecy on President Muhammadu Buhari and security of the country.





Omokri alleged that Mbaka had prophesied that God will bring peace through Buhari.





In a tweet, the former Presidential aide asked if Mbaka still stands by his prophecy.





The United States based Pastor wondered why the priest has been silent over the current killings across the country.





He tweeted, “Dear Rev Mbaka,





“Do you still stand on your prophecy that God will bring peace to Nigeria through Buhari?





“Why are you quiet when Christians are massacred. Would Jesus have been silent?





“You spoke against overseas medical treatment under Jonathan. Any comment on that today?”