The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has commenced political awareness for its members and Nigerians at large on the need for them to participate in the 2019 general elections.





The campaign, tagged: “Let My People Vote,” was kicked-off at the weekend at the RCCG Youth Centre along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.





Those who spoke at the programme kick-off included Apostle Alex Bamgbola, Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria; Pastor J.T. Kalejaiye, Special Assistant to the General Overseer of the RCCG on Evangelism; Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Christian Social Responsibility; Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, who represented the National Christian Elders Forum; and Region 2 Regional Evangelist of the RCCG, Pastor Ilesanmi, who represented the National Overseer, Pastor J. O. Obayemi.





Speaking on the event, Pastor Ola Adejubee, the Assistant Pastor in Charge of RCCG Region 1, who is also the coordinator of the initiative, said it was the vision of the General Overseer, Pastor E. A. Adeboye.





Adejubee stated that Adeboye jolted the ministers when he instructed them to go and collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, adding that Adeboye had last August asked them to go and join any political party of their choice, adding: “This time, it was with an emotional laden voice.”