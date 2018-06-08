The Nigeria Police Force on Friday released the list of the successful candidates of its 2018 Police Constable Recruitment exercise.Head of Public Complaint, Rapid Response Unit, Abayomi Shogunle, on his Twitter handle shared the link to the website where successful candidates can check their names as well as the expected resumption date of the new employees of Police.On the police website, the names of the successful candidates were grouped according to their states.See his tweet below:List of Successful Candidates in 2018 @PoliceNG Constable Recruitment is Out*Training starts 08.06.18*Last day of resumption 13.06.18*Failure to report for Training by 13.06.18 will mean candidate has declined the offer.Check your name at https://t.co/VCYpIB17ELCONGRATS 🎊— Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) June 8, 2018