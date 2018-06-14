 Real Madrid to unveil Lopetegui as new coach at 6pm | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Real Madrid to unveil Lopetegui as new coach at 6pm

3:10 PM 0
A+ A-
Real Madrid will present Julen Lopetegui as their new coach at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Thursday at 6 pm (1700 GMT), the Spanish giants said in a statement.


Spain’s football federation sacked Lopetegui as the country’s national team coach on Wednesday on the eve of the start of the World Cup, a day after Real announced they had hired him to replace Zinedine Zidane.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top