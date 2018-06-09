 Real Madrid prepare £300m bid to beat Manchester Utd for PSG’s Neymar | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Real Madrid prepare £300m bid to beat Manchester Utd for PSG’s Neymar

12:02 PM 0
A+ A-

Real Madrid are ready to authorize a world-record transfer bid of over £300million to beat Manchester United to a deal for Paris Saint-German star, Neymar this summer.


Neymar, who became the most expensive player in history last summer, has been linked with a move away from PSG since joining the Ligue 1 giants from Barcelona in a deal worth almost £200m.

According to The Sun, UK, The Los Blancos have remained the frontrunners to secure a deal for the Brazilian international ahead of United, who were lining up a world-record move for the 26-year-old, with manager, Jose Mourinho desperate to bring the forward to Old Trafford.

It claimed that as part of Neymar’s move from Barcelona to PSG, a stipulation was included in the deal, allowing him to leave the Ligue 1 giants for £263m on September 1, the day after the transfer window closes.

It added that the reigning Champions League holders are hoping to sign Neymar this summer in a deal that will cost over £300m and don’t want to wait until January next year.

However, Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric was captured in a video exchanging shirts with Neymar outside the dressing rooms at Anfield after Brazil defeated Croatia 2-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly played last week Sunday in Liverpool Stadium.

And towards the end of the 42-second clip, Modric can be heard telling Neymar, “We are waiting for you, eh.” Neymar replied with a laugh before the video ended.

When asked after the match about Neymar potentially joining Madrid this summer, Modric told reporters after Brazil’s win over Croatia, “Let’s see what happens.”

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top