



Real Madrid are ready to authorize a world-record transfer bid of over £300million to beat Manchester United to a deal for Paris Saint-German star, Neymar this summer.Neymar, who became the most expensive player in history last summer, has been linked with a move away from PSG since joining the Ligue 1 giants from Barcelona in a deal worth almost £200m.According to The Sun, UK, The Los Blancos have remained the frontrunners to secure a deal for the Brazilian international ahead of United, who were lining up a world-record move for the 26-year-old, with manager, Jose Mourinho desperate to bring the forward to Old Trafford.It claimed that as part of Neymar’s move from Barcelona to PSG, a stipulation was included in the deal, allowing him to leave the Ligue 1 giants for £263m on September 1, the day after the transfer window closes.It added that the reigning Champions League holders are hoping to sign Neymar this summer in a deal that will cost over £300m and don’t want to wait until January next year.However, Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric was captured in a video exchanging shirts with Neymar outside the dressing rooms at Anfield after Brazil defeated Croatia 2-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly played last week Sunday in Liverpool Stadium.And towards the end of the 42-second clip, Modric can be heard telling Neymar, “We are waiting for you, eh.” Neymar replied with a laugh before the video ended.When asked after the match about Neymar potentially joining Madrid this summer, Modric told reporters after Brazil’s win over Croatia, “Let’s see what happens.”