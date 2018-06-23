The national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for 10am is yet to commence as of 12:30pm due to downpour.





Residents of Abuja, where the convention is holding, woke up to the rain but this did not stop delegates from trooping in to Eagle Square, venue of the exercise.





A total of 6,800 delegates are expected to elect those who would pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years.





All roads around the square have been cordoned off by police officers, soldiers and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).





Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are controlling traffic within the capital city.





Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, and Abdulrahman Dambazau, minister of interior; Aliyu Wammako, former governor of Sokoto, are among those currently at the venue.





President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to arrive at 1pm.