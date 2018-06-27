Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for not arresting the Chairman, North Central zone of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Danladi Ciroma, after his claim that the killing of the 86 persons was in retaliation to the death of over 300 cows in the last few weeks by the affected villagers.





Recall that Danladi Ciroma, was quoted as saying that, “These attacks are retaliatory. As much as I don’t support the killing of human being, the truth must be told that those who carried out the attacks must be on revenge mission.





“There have been recent reports of cow rustling and destruction of farms between Berom farmers and Fulani herdsmen. The people carrying out these criminal activities are well known to the communities but the communities are hiding them.”





However, reacting, Fayose on Twitter urged Buhari to deal with the ‘perpetrators of the evil act as terrorists.’





He said, ”One question Nigerians should be asking President Buhari is; has anyone been arrested for the killing of over 200 people in Plateau.





”200 people killed in one day by people said to be retaliating loss of cows is a national disaster that should attract decisive actions not speeches.





”In saner climes, Presidents don’t go to sleep when over 200 of their citizens, including children are murdered,they take decisive actions to bring perpetrators to book and prevent reoccurrence. But here in Nigeria, our president sees killing of over 200 people as two fighting.





”President Buhari, killings by herdsmen is not Farmers/Herdsmen clash. It is not a case of two fighting. Rather, it is terrorism. Deal with perpetrators as terrorists and you will see these senseless killings coming to an end.”