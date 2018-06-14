Festus Keyamo, President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign spokesman has called on the 2019 Presidential candidates to declare their health status.





Keyamo said he was in support of the call for candidates to declare their health status in order for Nigerians to know if they were fit or not for 2019.





He, however, said Buhari was fit to go in 2019 despite health concerns.





Cable quoted him as saying, “I agree that candidates should declare their health status. But if somebody is sick and is well and now discloses that he is well now, fine. He (Buhari) is ready to go; he is fit to go.





“Abacha was not sick at all, no history; yet he slumped and died.





“I also support the call for presidential debates.”





Keyamo also made boast that Buhari would be re-elected in 2019, saying the president will instil a different political culture in the country before he retires.





“He (Buhari) needs time to instil that culture different from what we have learnt government is all about,.





“Let’s be honest, most young people of our generation grew up to know only the PDP system, which is and was only about money.





“Buhari did not need federal funds to clinch his re-election, his supporters would be happy to sell their possessions for his re-election,” he said.