President Muhammadu Buhari is expected in Katsina State tomorrow (Friday) on a one-day visit to commiserate and condole with the victims and families of rainstorms fortnight ago in the state.Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, confirmed this on Thursday in a statement made available to newsmen on his behalf by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi.The Governor said although he had immediately visited at the behest of the President, but President Buhari felt it was necessary for him to personally visit the affected places and meet the people to extend his commiserations and condolences.“The Governor therefore requested the people to turn out en masse to welcome the President in the best tradition of ‘Peace and Heritage’ which Katsina state is famed for,” the statement however reads.Meanwhile, it would be recalled that the rainstorms accompanied by wind witnessed in the state was said to have caused serious damage to some communities, claimed lives, several injured and others rendered homeless in the state.