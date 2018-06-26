President Muhammadu Buhari has left Calabar, Cross River State, for Jos, Plateau State.The President was in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State earlier on Tuesday, where he was billed to commission Automated Rice Seed and Seedling Factory.According to the information provided by his Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, the President is already leaving the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, for Jos, Plateau State.Plateau State had witnessed mass killings over the weekend, as 11 villages were sacked by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.See the tweet announcing President Buhari’s departure from Calabar to Jos:President @MBuhari leaving the Margaret Ekpo International Airport for Jos Plateau State. #SecuringNC pic.twitter.com/X3dVpN6fAh— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 26, 2018