The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, on Friday described President Muhammadu Buhari as a man of God, while assuring him of 100 per cent support from the people of the state in his bid for a second term in office.The Emir spoke in his palace when the President visited him to commiserate with him and the people of the state over the recent rainstorm, which claimed no fewer than 11 lives and property said to be worth N2.3bn in the state.The royal father observed that Buhari maintained clean records when he was military governor, head of state and when he was Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund.He added, “President Buhari is a good leader who really takes care of people, that is why people love you. You went to many parts of the country to sympathise with victims of various disasters. That is very commendable.”The President, who said he was in Katsina to commiserate with those affected, promised that the Federal Government would assist victims of the rainstorm. He, however, pointed out that the Federal Government would send its own team to assess the damage, after which the assistance would follow.Governor Aminu Masari, in his address at the palace, put the total damage occasioned by the rainstorm at N2.3bn, adding that damage to the public schools alone were N200m.