The Presidency is to train Niger Delta ex-agitators and beneficiaries of its amnesty Programme on filmmaking, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Prof CHARLES Dokubo, said at the weekend.He said the Amnesty Office will recommend ex-Niger Delta agitators and other beneficiaries of the programme interested in film making and related trades for training at the furtherance of the ongoing reintegration process.Dokubo, who spoke when the Managing Director of Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) Jos, Plateau State, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Abuja, described the movie industry as an avenue not only to project the country’s image abroad but also to train Niger Delta youths.Dokubo said, “It is very exciting for me to know that such an avenue exists in Nigeria that will not only project our image abroad but will also train our own; those who have been affected by conflict in our region, so that they will be part of this training process. I am really happy that you came here, and I now know that an opportunity exists for my office and that we can always partner with you.“I think we can get those who are really interested in movie making to be trained by your organization. I know that coming to meet me will open a vista of opportunities so that we can always key into it and move from there. It will not just stop here; we are going to move forward so that at the end, we are going to join hands and make sure our people are part of this programme”, Dokubo assured.: “I have realized the value of training in the film industry. It’s a very good one and those who are interested in this type of profession, we will not hesitate to recommend them to you so that you can have a head start in training them and let them know that film making is not just about getting someone from outside; it’s a process where you learn. You have to read scripts; you interpret scripts, and you have to act scripts. It will be a very good meeting point for both of us and I will not forget your presentation in a hurry”.Earlier in his remarks, the NFC boss who led a team of top officials of the organization on the visit, solicited partnership with the Amnesty Office on training and empowerment of beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme in the film industry.Maduekwe said the initiative was in line with the present administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, job creation and national security.He noted that the training programme will, among other benefits, offer a platform for empowering ex-agitators and youths in the Niger Delta to be self-reliant and contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of Nigeria; expose indigenous cultures and tourism endowment of the Niger Delta region to the general public within and outside the country, increase investment and capital into the film sector and expose ex-agitators and youths to film markets, investors and business opportunities.Maduekwe said the National Film Institute (NFI), an agency of the film corporation established in 1995 to provide training and capacity building for Nigerians in the art of film making, has trained over 5,000 students in various programmes.Besides preparing youths in the Niger Delta with hands-on training leading to a professional industry certification, he said partnering with the Amnesty Office will reduce youth unemployment and create entrepreneurs who could also become employers of labour.“The project will provide training and technical assistance to youth leaders in the Niger Delta and provide tailored opportunities for leadership development, community empowerment and bilateral exchanges across key areas of social mobilization, civic journalism and community engagement”, Maduekwe emphasized.