The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said the Presidency should be ready for the defeat of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in the July 14 governorship election in the state.This was as the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State asked Fayemi to account for N16.7bn his administration under-declared as Internally-Generated Revenue from 2010 to 2014.The party said this became necessary since Fayemi’s claim of N600m monthly IGR, which totalled N7.2bn yearly, contradicted the figures his administration gave to the National Bureau of Statistics, the Federal Ministry of Finance, and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, among others.Fayose said the defeat of the APC would be a shocker for the Presidency and a congratulatory message for the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee of the party.He stated this in reaction to the notice to quit given to him and his party, the PDP, by the Presidency during the APC’s National Convention in Abuja.Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, the governor said apart from losing Ekiti, the APC would also meet its waterloo in Osun State and would be finally dislodged from the Presidency in 2019.Fayose was optimistic that the PDP and its candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola, would win convincingly during the poll.“He (Fayemi) has offended the teachers, who he demoted, harassed and planned to sack. They also know that if Fayemi comes back, he is going to sack them, so, how will teachers vote for him?”“The local government workers that Fayemi harassed and said were not necessary are not his friends.“Recently, he said no local government needs more than 200 workers, signifying that he plans to sack them if elected. They won’t vote for him.“He said commercial motorcyclists are a nuisance and should be barred from operating in the state. They will not vote Fayemi or the APC. The list is endless and the people of the state who are reeling under the heavy debts he put the state into, have rejected him,” he said.The state PDP Chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, said available records indicated that Fayemi under-declared the IGR that accrued to the state under him.He said since Fayemi claimed that he raised the IGR to N600m monthly which should be about N7.2bn in a year, it meant that his administration under-declared its IGR and should tell the Ekiti people where the remaining funds were.Oguntuase explained that since the Fayose’s administration came on board, the IGR so far generated could be ascertained.He said, “In 2015, we generated N3.3bn which amounted to an average of N283m monthly. In 2016, it was N2.9bn via an average of N241m monthly.“In 2017, it increased to N3.8bn via an average of N306m monthly. We have nothing to hide; it is Fayemi that has to tell the people of the state what he did with their money.”But reacting, the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation accused Fayose and his men of concocting ridiculous and inconsistent figures to claim that Fayemi either put the state in debts or that he stole money.“Fayose first said Fayemi left N96bn debt. Later, he reduced the figure to N92bn and again to N86bn. Later, he called it N76bn to the point that you could not even say this is what the figure was until the DMO declared that the debt was N18bn.“One good thing is that Ekiti people have seen through Fayose’s wall of deception and there is no lie and blackmail that can change the minds of Ekiti people from kicking out Fayose and his clique from their lives so that they can start living like other decent Nigerians who are lucky not to be doomed to Fayose’s voodoo economic management where figures appear, disappear and re-appear to confound decent Ekiti people that are living under the yoke of ruthless businessmen that have hit jackpot in Ekiti State.”