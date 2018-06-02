The Association of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, AUPCTRE, has alleged that politicians at different levels were working to privatise public utilities such as water corporations to themselves and their cronies.The labour union, however, said it will continue to resist such move with every strength at its disposal. National President of AUPCTRE, Comrade Anthony Benjamin made the allegation at the 6th quadrennial state delegates conference of the Union in Enugu, yesterday. The labour leader alleged that government leaders in the country were working to make public utilities inefficient so that they will crumble and have reason to privatise the institutions to themselves and their cronies.He cited the case of Lagos State water corporation which he said the union has been battling the state government against privatising.Analysing states performance indices, Benjamin stated that “only Enugu state is working a little, other states in the south east are not working.” He asked his members in the state to eschew selfishness and promote accountability.“We have become worse than politicians but we should rather move towards making the society a better place,” Benjamin urged his members.In his remarks, Enugu state Head of Service, Mr. Chidi Ezema disclosed that the state government has regularised the services of 880 previous casual workers into the mainstream of its civil service.Those he said their appointments were regularised included 800 volunteer teachers and 80 casual workers of the Enugu State Waste Management Authority, ENSWMA.“As we talk now, the 800 teachers are being captured into the main service, same as 80 ENSWMA staff,” said Mr. Henry Agbo, the Head of Administration Department who represented the Head of Service. He noted that workers’ attitude in the state had changed for the better because of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s disposition to enhancing quality and sustainable Public service through decent work practice and ethics.