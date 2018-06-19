Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal, on Monday redeployed the officer and men in charge of the Anti-Cultism Squad over alleged unprofessional conducts and corruption.

The police spokesman in Lagos Command, CSP Chike Oti, said in a statement in Lagos that the move was to reposition and reinvigorate the command’s Anti-Cultism Squad.





According to him, reorganisation of the squad was necessitated by the unprofessional conducts of its personnel and corruption in the unit.





He said that the unit was very crucial in the fight against cultists and cultism in the state.





“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, has redeployed the Officer-in-Charge of the Squad, SP Godwin Agbegbe, while CSP Akaninyene Etuk has been posted to take over from him.





“Similarly, all members of the squad were relieved of their duty posts and have been directed to report to the Lagos State Police Headquarters for debriefing.





“The CP warns that the same treatment awaits any other unit in the command that is working at cross purposes with the fundamental objectives of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.





Oti added that all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Head of Departments were enjoined to increase supervision of their men in order to ensure non-violation of the police Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).





He also urged members of the public with useful information about the activities of cultists in any part of the state to reach CSP Etuk on 08034448617.





Edgal had on September 3 2017, sacked, Adejobi Akinade, the Officer in-Charge of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cultism Unit of the command over alleged corruption.





The police chief, after removing Adejobi, separated Kidnapping unit from Cultism and posted senior officers as heads of the two units for better service delivery.