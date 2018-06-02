One of the shortlisted candidates in the ongoing recruitment by the Nigerian police has died.





Danjuma Christiana slumped and died on Friday while undergoing medical screening, the police said.





A statement issued by Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, said the female recruit with number PSCRKD094 was from Kaduna state.





Moshood said: “Late Danjuma Christiana slumped while filling medical test form; she was resuscitated and rushed to National Hospital Abuja where she was confirmed dead at about 1100hrs.





“Her corpse earlier deposited at the National Hospital Mortuary Abuja has been released to her family.”





He said Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, has directed a full investigation into the death of the lady.





“The inspector-general of police also commiserates with the family of the late Danjuma Christiana, the government and good people of Kaduna state over her sudden demise,” he said.