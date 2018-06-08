Senate President Bukola Saraki says the police have received his response on the allegations concerning the Offa robbery incident.





The police had invited Saraki over the hesit which took place on April 5 but later asked him to respond in writing within 48 hours.





The attack led to the deaths of 33 persons, including pregnant women and 12 police officers.





While parading suspects on Sunday, Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, said the senate president’s alleged links to suspects would be investigated.





Saraki has since denied any wrongdoing.





In a tweet on Thursday, the senate president announced that he had sent a written response to the police.





“In line with their request, earlier today, the police received my response to their letter on the investigation into the Offa robbery case,” the senate president tweeted.